OnlyFans cop failed to arrest Wayne Couzens on the day he kidnapped Sarah Everard

A sex loving ex-cop has been found guilty of missing a chance to arrest Wayne Couzens on the day he murdered tragic Londoner Sarah Everard.

Samantha Lee investigated Wayne Couzens over two indecent exposure incidents hours before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in Kent.

Ms Lee has now been barred for life from the police service after being found guilty of gross misconduct. She currently makes a living making sex videos on Onlyfans.

Ms Lee carried out a “sloppy” and “unprofessional” investigation after Couzens, 50, exposed himself to female staff at a drive-through McDonald’s in Kent on 14 and 27 February 2021, a police disciplinary hearing found.

She failed to secure CCTV footage when she visited the restaurant on 3 March, hours before Couzens abducted Everard, 33, in Clapham, south-west London.

Ms Lee reportedly told investigators that she thought the footage was ‘deleted automatically’ so it was pointless to attempt to find any images of Couzens’ offending.

However, at a police disciplinary hearing, the restaurant manager involved revealed he had shown Ms Lee CCTV footage and told her it could be downloaded onto a USB stick.

"I showed her on the actual screen in the office," he said.

"I showed her what I looked at before using the time from the receipts and it shows the car coming around."

He said he told her Couzens' registration plate could be seen in the CCTV footage of the second incident.

Panel chairman Darren Snow found Ms Lee's dishonesty over this matter amounted to gross misconduct, and that had she still been a serving officer, she would have been dismissed from the force.

It has been revealed that at 10 am on the day of Lee’s hearing sentencing for the serious offence of gross misconduct, she shared a graphic post on Onlyfans.

“I was gonna wait till June!” Ms Lee wrote.

“As you've all been so patient this week! Here is one of my very first girl on girl videos!! The other G/G video will be being release in June as originally planned but is still available for early purchase, let's just say June is gonna be a hell of a spicy month!!” the bad cop wrote.

On her Officer Naughty website, Lee says she is a "29-year-old, curvy ex-Metropolitan Police Officer who is now a spicy online content creator.”

"I served in the Metropolitan Police Service for nearly seven years! I made plenty of memories some good, some bad and some really sad.

"I made a choice to leave and start my own business as an adult content creator for many reasons which some may or may not have heard about.

"It's been the best decision I've made for my mental health and my happiness. Life's too short and we all deserve to know happiness!"