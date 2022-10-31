One of Europe's Most Wanted women arrested in remote South American town

Viviana Andrea Vallejo Gutiérrez is wanted for sex-trafficking, drugs and money laundering

A woman on Europol’s Most Wanted list has been arrested after being tracked down in a remote jungle town in South America.

Spanish National Police have been hunting Viviana Andrea Vallejo Gutiérrez who is wanted for sex-trafficking, drugs and money laundering, after she failed to show in court.

The Colombian citizen, also known as ‘Vivi’ fled Spain where she had allegedly run brothels in which trafficked women were forced to work as prostitutes.

It is claimed she was part of an organisation that charged women €1,500 to get into Spain where they had to pay back the money through prostitution.

They were provided with fake identity documents, plane tickets for the journey to Europe and were told they were get ‘normal’ jobs.

Transferred to a flat in Alicante they had to be available 24- hours a day and were only allowed to leave for one hour a day but had to return if a client called.

Police allege ‘Vivi’ was in charge of monitoring the women but also supplied cocaine to the flat for clients who asked for it.

She faces up to 32 years in prison on the charges.

In a bid to avoid being arrested she moved to a town in Ecudor close to the Colombian border in a remote area.

Police in Spain, Colombia and Ecuador co-operate to establish her whereabouts leading to her arrest last Friday.

Spanish police stated today: “From the investigations carried out by the Colombian National Police, it was possible to determine that Viviana was indeed in that country, in an area of difficult access inside the jungle, in a town very close to the Ecuadorian border.”

“In addition, it was learned that the fugitive took numerous protection measures, among which was traveling on occasions to Ecuadorian territory, where apparently she also had a wide network of collaborators that provided cover for her concealment.”