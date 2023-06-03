One-legged mobster with links to Ireland begins prison sentence after capture in Thailand

Wakeling, who had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, was caught in possession of a passport in another identity

An organised crime boss with links to Ireland has begun an 11-year prison sentence following his extradition to the UK from Thailand after years on the run.

Richard Wakeling (55) from Brentwood, Essex, was immediately jailed after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, having been convicted in his absence.

Wakeling fled the UK on the eve of his trial in 2018 when he was found guilty of trying to import £8m worth of amphetamine suspended in liquid two years previously.

In February of this year, officers from the Royal Thai Police arrested Wakeling at a Bangkok garage as he went to collect his car after repair.

Wakeling, who had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, was caught in possession of a passport in another identity.

He has a right lower leg amputation, uses a prosthetic leg and requires regular medical treatment.

He was escorted back to Heathrow by specialist officers from the Joint International Crime Centre’s extradition unit.

Jacque Beer, NCA regional head of investigations said Wakeling thought he could avoid facing justice by leaving the UK.

“But the hard work of NCA officers – both here in the UK and overseas – and that of our international partners, has put him behind bars fora lengthy prison sentence,” Beer said.

“This case highlights the NCA’s global reach, and that we will do everything we can to ensure those who commit serious and organised crime are held accountable for their actions, no matter how long it takes or how far they flee”.

The NCA began its investigation into Wakeling’s organised crime group after Border Force colleagues stopped a truck boarding a Channel Tunnel train on 9 April 2016.

The truck contained plastic drums carrying the drugs. The driver was transporting furniture from Italy, but stopped at Ternat in Belgium where phone evidence showed he was directed to collect the drugs.

The entire importation was set up by Wakeling, who was in contact with drug suppliers in the Netherlands and liaised with two other UK offenders to arrange the journey.

Officers proved the crime group had organised six other importations before the 2016 seizure.

But Wakeling vanished after he left his home in Essex on the morning of January 5, 2018. He drove off before abandoning his car to get a bus from Heathrow to Glasgow. The next day he took a ferry to Belfast where he fled onwards.

“The NCA has worked relentlessly to trace Wakeling and ensure he returns to the UK to serve his prison sentence,” David Coyle, NCA regional manager for Thailand, said.

“I thank the prosecutors of the Attorney General’s office, the Royal Thai Police and the Commissioner of the Central Investigations Bureau for their extensive work helping us identify and arrest Wakeling.

“With our partners at home and abroad we are committed to doing everything possible to find those who have fled justice in the UK.

“This is another example of an offender being caught because of the NCA’s global reach and strong relationships with international partners.”

Beer added: “Wakeling’s arrest was the culmination of the NCA conducting enquiries around the world to capture him.”

“Wakeling had links to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Canada, Spain and Thailand. We pursued these connections and worked with partners from all those countries to help build the intelligence picture around him.”

“We have been supported by the public who responded to the media and Crimewatch appeals to provide intelligence all of which has ultimately led to his capture.”