One-eyed rapper claims he sold cocaine to provide for nine kids with seven women

A one-eyed hip hop star who claims he sold cocaine to provide for his nine children he has with seven different women should spend more time in prison, prosecutors in New York have said.

Lawyers for Fetty Wap, who is believed to have made $5 million with his music, have requested the minimum sentence of five years in prison.

But prosecutors say he didn't need to traffic drugs to supplement his income and should serve at least seven years and three months behind bars.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Maxwell took part “in a massive drug trafficking organization that flooded Long Island, as well as the surrounding areas, with a tremendous amount of controlled substances,” prosecutors said in a letter to the judge.

Ahead of his sentencing in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, prosecutors have outlined multiple reasons they believe that Maxwell deserves a longer sentence.

They say that the fact that he had a successful music career means he didn't need to deal drugs in the first place and is unlike many defendants who turn to drug trafficking for financial reasons.

"He had a lucrative career as a rap artist and the ability to make an honest living and provide for himself and his family," a sentencing memo reads.

"Indeed the defendant told the Probation Department that he made $5 million during his music career. Nevertheless, this defendant chose to supplement his income by trafficking large quantities of drugs — drugs he knew would ruin lives."

But Maxwell's lawyer has argued in her sentencing memo that Maxwell only got into drug dealing to help family members, who had become dependent on him.

Attorney Elizabeth Macedonio said her client, who is the father of nine children by seven different women, had financially supported his dependents and other family members.

But when the pandemic affected his ability to perform, Macedonio said Maxwell became desperate to start making money again to support others.

"Suddenly it felt like his life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle he had created for so many," Macedonio wrote.

Macedonio said Maxwell now understands that he "does not have to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders" and is not likely to deal drugs again, leading her to recommend a lower sentence.

She also said he had a hard life, between getting bullied for having only one eye and growing up poor in his crime-plagued hometown, that led to him do drugs and live out of a car before he made it in music.

Since his arrest, he has “worked extremely hard to set money aside for his child support obligations,” Macedonio said, adding he’s taken all the gigs he could to save and prepare for time in jail.

“Three years has passed since this crime was committed and Mr. Maxwell realizes the terrible mistake he made,” Macedonio said. “He is truly sorry for the loss and hurt he has caused.”

However, prosecutors allege that he admitted to the probation department that he had dealt drugs previously in 2014. They also say that his hit song, ‘Trap Queen’, is an "ode to a former girlfriend" who assisted him in distributing cocaine in New Jersey.

Maxwell was arrested in October 2021, and was initially released on bail but this was revoked two months later when he was caught on FaceTime calling a person “a rat” and threatening to kill him.

He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum 40 years at his Wednesday sentencing.