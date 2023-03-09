Ohio woman admits to drowning gran (93) because she couldn’t afford nursing home
Prosecutors say that Alice Matheny had been doing the dishes when the suspect forced her head into the sink and then placed her body on the couch.
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to drowning her grandmother because the family could not afford to put her in a nursing home.
Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, walked into a police station last November and told officers that she had drowned 93-year-old Alice Matheny in a sink and bathtub.
“I feel like I put the dog down,” Heidi Matheny said after she handed herself in at the Preble County Sheriff’s Office on November 15.
Prosecutors say that Alice Matheny had been doing the dishes when the suspect forced her head into the sink and then placed her body on the couch.
Thinking her grandmother may still be alive, she moved her to the bathtub and drowned her in it for a further 15 minutes.
Her confession was captured on body camera footage, according to Law & Crime.
Read more
“I just put her head in the sink, and held it there,” she told officers. “We fought, but I held it there until she quit blowing bubbles, and then I drug (sic) her to the couch, and she kept blowing bubbles, so I put her in the bathtub until she stopped.”
She was asked by an officer what had happened to cause the attack.
“Nothing special. It’s just a day like any other day,” she replied.
Investigators say that Heidi Matheny later said that she had taken her grandmother to a doctor on November 14 who had told them to put her into a nursing home.
“But we can’t afford that,” Heidi Matheny told investigators. “It’s a f***ing nightmare. And I’m sick of seeing her. She’s stressed out. She has panic attacks every damn day. She shouldn’t have to live like that.”
She told officers that her grandmother had called her every day, asking her to sit with her and listen to her, but that she could not face doing it.
In December, Heidi Matheny appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to murder. She underwent a mental competency evaluation and, in January 2023, the Preble County Common Pleas Court found her competent to stand trial.
In February, she changed her plea to a guilty one and will now be sentenced on March 15.
Today's Headlines
vile crime | Ohio woman admits to drowning gran (93) because she couldn’t afford nursing home
DESERT STORM | Dubai cops reveal they smashed Kinahan-linked ‘super cartel’ with advanced technology
'it's over' | Professor Luke O’Neill says ‘global nightmare’ of Covid-19 pandemic is over
In the post | Over €223k worth of cannabis, khat and cocaine found in parcels from Europe
Legal warnings | Crackdown on ‘dodgy box’ TV streams underway in 12 counties
Après S-keane | Claudine Keane ‘another year younger’ as she celebrates in Courchevel ski resort
Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of Government’s immigration policy
Snow day | Met Eireann issues Orange Weather Warning ahead of ‘significant accumulations’ of snow
Astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80
CCTV footage of woman disposing of items after beating her friend to death with hammer