Nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill ten others, wrote ‘I am eviI’

Lucy Letby is facing 22 charges relating to the seven murders and the attempted murders of ten other babies

A nurse who is accused of murdering five boys and two girls and of trying to kill ten other children over the course of one year at the hospital where she worked had written ‘I am evil. I did this' on a note found in her house, a court has heard.

The evidence emerged on the fourth day of the trial of 32-year-old Lucy Letby who is facing 22 charges relating to the seven murders and the attempted murders of ten other babies at Countess of Chester Hospital by injecting them with air, milk, insulin or other liquids such as saline or water.

She denies all 22 charges.

Concluding the prosecution opening, which began on Monday at Manchester Crown Court, Nick Johnson KC showed a yellow Post-it note on TV screens to the jury.

He told them: “She wrote, ‘I don't deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough’. ‘I am a horrible evil person’ and in capital letters, ‘I AM EVIL I DID THIS’.”

Mr Johnson said it was found after Letby was arrested in July 2018 when her house on Westbourne Road in Chester was searched, and “interesting items” were found.

Alongside the yellow and green Post-it notes, police discovered the words 'Hope, Panic and Fear’ written on piece of paper, which also read: 'I will never have children or marry. I’ll never know what it’s like to have a family'.

Some of the other scribbled lines included the word 'HATE' in capitals, along with 'There are no words…', 'I can't breathe' and 'Kill'.

“But I want to show you one note in particular,” Mr Johnson told jurors, according to the Daily Mail.

Referring to her words, including about being 'evil', Mr Johnson told the jury: “Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case.

“Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence.”

Letby's barrister, Ben Myers KC, has argued that the notes showed the ICU nurse’s “anguish not guilt”, and insisted that they were the “outpouring of a young woman when she learnt she was being accused of killing children, that she'd done her best to care for”.

In total, the nurse is accused of murdering seven premature babies and attacking 10 more over a year, between June 2015 and June 2016

The ICU nurse is alleged to have injected babies with insulin, air or pumped with milk to kill them - often during night shifts when parents were less likely to be there.

Letby allegedly targeted twins on more than one occasion - and in some cases one was murdered and their sibling survived.

In one case, the court heard that she had photographed two of three triplets lying dead together in a cot after allegedly murdering them.

One doctor spoke to Letby before one of them, known as Baby P died, predicting his survival, and was surprised when the nurse replied: “He's not leaving alive here, is he?”, the murder trial was told.

The nurse also spent time comforting their heartbroken parents after she allegedly injected air into the tiny bodies of the siblings - known as Baby O and Baby P - to compromise their breathing.

Baby P would be the last child she murdered, the court heard. Her final victim Baby Q survived an attack on June 25 2016, it is alleged. She was then taken off frontline duties before being arrested the following month, the court heard.

In another example, the Crown said the neo-natal nurse injected Baby Q with excess air and a clear fluid, possibly water or saline, into his stomach via a nasogastric tube in a bid to murder him.

The baby made a “rapid recovery” when he was later transferred to another hospital, away from the “orbit of Lucy Letby”, said the prosecutor.

Mr Johnson said that following the events of June 2015 to June 2016, the consultants suspected the deaths and life-threatening collapses of the 17 children were “not medically explicable and were the result of the actions of Lucy Letby”.

The prosecutor told jurors: “No doubt they were acutely aware that making such an allegation against a nurse was as serious as it gets.

“They did not, at the time, have the benefit of the evidence that you are going to hear and the decision was made by the hospital to remove Lucy Letby from a hands-on role.

“She was moved to clerical duties where she would not come into contact with children.”

The police were contacted and a very lengthy and complex investigation that followed involved instructing independent paediatricians and other specialists to review many cases that passed through the neo-natal unit, the court heard.

Following that review, the decision was made to arrest Lucy Letby on July 3, 2018, said Mr Johnson.

The hearing continues.