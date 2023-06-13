Nottingham attacks: What we know so far

A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents

Nottinham attacks: What we know so far

Police have confirmed three people were killed and another three were injured in connected incidents in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents, which have seen a number of roads closed across the city. Here is what we know about Tuesday’s events so far.


