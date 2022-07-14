Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson begs for release after 50 years behind bars

He was first jailed in 1974 for armed robbery

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has begged to be released from prison after spending 50 years behind bars.

His solicitor Dean Kingham has written to Justice Secretary Dominic Raab asking that he grant Bronson, now 70, a pardon as he has said he is “not been violent” for a significant number of years.

In the letter, he said: "You have the power under the Prerogative of Mercy to grant Mr Salvador's release without requiring him to go in front of the Parole Board... he has not been violent for a significant number of years and his risk is primarily towards prison governors.”

"The evidence in excess of the last five years is clear that his risk of violence has significantly reduced."

"The argument is that if he's been able to demonstrate that he's not violent in very high-risk situations in custody towards staff, governors, etc. then the risk falls away if he's released into the public because historically, whilst there was a risk to the public, it's never been as severe as that towards prison staff and governors,” he continued.

Kingham said that there is evidence to suggest that as someone ages, their risk of violence decreases.

"When someone approaches 70 the research shows that the risk drops off to zero. Now, he's at that age bracket."

Speaking to Sky News from his cell in Woodhill Prison, Bronson said: "I bet you can't believe I'm still in, can you?

"It's an absolute liberty. I'm 70 years old now, 70 years old. I've never murdered anyone; I've never raped anyone. What am I in jail for? People don't believe it. They think I'm a serial killer."

"I'm the first man in Britain to have a public one (parole hearing) and the reason I'm doing that is I'm going to expose the system for what it's done to me,” he continued.

"It's all coming out in the wash, my side of the story, and the truth is mate, it's going to shock the planet."

He signed off: "And between you and me I can still do 95 press-ups in 30 seconds, so I'm still the guv'nor. Good luck, your old china Charlie."

Bronson was sentenced to seven years behind bars for armed robbery in 1974.

With the exception of two brief periods of freedom, he has been in prison ever since for other burglaries, and violent attacks on prison guards and governors.

In 1999, he took an art teacher hostage in Hull prison after he criticised his drawing ability.

Bronson, wielding a broken bottle and prison shiv, dragged the terrified man with a skipping rope around his neck for two days.

He was handed down a sentence of life behind bars with a minimum of three years and has never been granted parole.

Three years ago he also stood trial charged with attempted grievous bodily harm on a governor at Wakefield jail, but he was acquitted.