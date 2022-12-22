Notorious Mexican cartel boss nicknamed ‘El Tony Montana’ is nabbed
His brother El Mencho is one of the country’s most wanted drug barons
A notorious Mexican cartel boss known as ‘El Tony Montana’ has been arrested.
Antonio Oseguera, whose moniker is a reference to the 1983 Brian De Palma classic ‘Scarface’, allegedly oversaw one of the country's most violent and powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco cartel.
Mexico’s defence department said that he was in charge of buying weapons for the gang, trafficking drugs and laundering money. Their main business is trafficking drugs, in particular, methamphetamine and fentanyl, to the US.
Read more
Oseguera was reportedly in possession of several weapons and cocaine when he was arrested by the army in a suburb of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on December 20th.
The Mexican government have said that his arrest "represents a forceful blow to one of the criminal organisations in the country".
His brother, Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, is one of Mexico's most-wanted cartel bosses. In 2018 US authorities issued a bounty of $10 million on his head.
Today's Headlines
sword slaying | Ireland’s most gruesome contract killer Paul Hopkins walks free from prison
Police probe | Man (32) arrested on suspicion of murder of Natalie McNally who was 15 weeks pregnant
'out of hand' | Paul McGrath extends olive branch to Conor McGregor in wake of PJ Gallagher tweet row
appy xmas | Revolut warns of ‘shoulder surfing’ scam as it issues tips to keep banking details safe this Christmas
drugs bust | Man (60s) charged after €107,000 worth of drugs and cash seized during Garda raid in Kildare
dirty money | Two Dublin men sentenced for role in laundering €160k in crime cash
fashion nightma-ur | Maura Higgins bills designer for 'loss of earnings' after awards dress row, report claims
BACK IN COURT | Sectarian thug jailed for attempted murder of GAA player (17) ‘lucky’ he didn’t kill woman during bender
KING OF CROWNS | Farmer who started making Christmas wreaths in school at age 10 now produces 150,000 a year
snow joke | Man (22) arrested over republican Christmas display of snowman pressing bomb trigger