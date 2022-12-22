Notorious Mexican cartel boss nicknamed ‘El Tony Montana’ is nabbed

His brother El Mencho is one of the country’s most wanted drug barons

A notorious Mexican cartel boss known as ‘El Tony Montana’ has been arrested.

Antonio Oseguera, whose moniker is a reference to the 1983 Brian De Palma classic ‘Scarface’, allegedly oversaw one of the country's most violent and powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco cartel.

Mexico’s defence department said that he was in charge of buying weapons for the gang, trafficking drugs and laundering money. Their main business is trafficking drugs, in particular, methamphetamine and fentanyl, to the US.

Oseguera was reportedly in possession of several weapons and cocaine when he was arrested by the army in a suburb of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on December 20th.

The Mexican government have said that his arrest "represents a forceful blow to one of the criminal organisations in the country".

His brother, Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, is one of Mexico's most-wanted cartel bosses. In 2018 US authorities issued a bounty of $10 million on his head.