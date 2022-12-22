scarface | 

Notorious Mexican cartel boss nicknamed ‘El Tony Montana’ is nabbed

His brother El Mencho is one of the country’s most wanted drug barons

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

A notorious Mexican cartel boss known as ‘El Tony Montana’ has been arrested.

Antonio Oseguera, whose moniker is a reference to the 1983 Brian De Palma classic ‘Scarface’, allegedly oversaw one of the country's most violent and powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco cartel.

Mexico’s defence department said that he was in charge of buying weapons for the gang, trafficking drugs and laundering money. Their main business is trafficking drugs, in particular, methamphetamine and fentanyl, to the US.

Read more

Oseguera was reportedly in possession of several weapons and cocaine when he was arrested by the army in a suburb of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on December 20th.

The Mexican government have said that his arrest "represents a forceful blow to one of the criminal organisations in the country".

His brother, Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera, is one of Mexico's most-wanted cartel bosses. In 2018 US authorities issued a bounty of $10 million on his head.


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos