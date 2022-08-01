Netherlands explosion linked to Breaking Bad-style drug lab

At least 150 firefighters and twelve fire engines came together to put out the flames, which were extinguished by 1.30am.

The blaze broke out at an industrial estate in Beesd on Thursday. Photo: Crimesite

A huge blaze in a Dutch business park has been linked to an exploding drug lab.

The fire broke out in the village of Beesd, about an hour from Rotterdam, on Thursday and police said that they found remains of a possible drug lab the following day.

According to De Gelderlander, a boiler that was reportedly used to manufacture ecstasy pills exploded just after 8.30 pm and a huge fire broke out.

As a result, a business premises that housed a contracting company, a billboard printer, and a car parts dealer burned to the ground. The drug lab was located at the front of the building, but it is not yet known whether this space belonged to one of the companies.

The fire thankfully was contained and didn’t spread but nearby buildings did suffer smoke and soot damage while several windows were also shattered.

Footage from the scene shows enormous clouds of smoke and high flames coming from the building.

No suspects have been found as police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

A drug lab had previously been found in the same industrial estate back in 2020.

Police hunted down the lab after discovering ecstasy pills and GHB inside a car, leading them to a garage and shed in the Beesd industrial estate.

They also found a bus which was used as a Breaking Bad-style mobile lab to produce ecstasy, MDMA, and LSD.