Neo-Nazi group that disrupted Boston’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in new banner row

The group, known as NSC-131 or the Nationalist Social Club, had previously attended South Boston’s St Patrick’s Day parade in 2022

The group hung the banner off the overpass in July

A judge in New Hampshire has dismissed trespass complaints against members of a white nationalist group who hung banners displaying the words ‘Keep New England White’ on a motorway overpass.

The group, known as NSC-131 or the Nationalist Social Club, had previously attended South Boston’s St Patrick’s Day parade in 2022 as spectators where they held up a banner that said ‘Keep Boston Irish’.

Investigators say around 10 people were caught hanging a sign from an overpass in Portsmouth, New Hampshire without a permit last July.

The judge agreed with two members of the group who had asked the court to dismiss the trespass complaints, saying prosecutors’ interpretation of the state’s Civil Rights Act was unconstitutionally overbroad.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office had said the two men were motivated by race and trespassed on public property when they draped the banners off the highway overpass in Portsmouth.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, NSC-131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group founded in 2019 “espouses racism, antisemitism and intolerance” and whose “membership is a collection of neo-Nazis and racist skinheads, many of whom have previous membership in other white supremacist groups”.

Fox23 reports that New Hampshire prosecutors will be filing a motion for reconsideration within the 10-day deadline.

Spokesperson Michael Garrity said: “The Attorney General feels this is a critical case,” in an email sent on Tuesday. The Nationalist Social Club did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, the station added.

Portsmouth police received 911 calls about the banners on the overpass on July 30, 2022.

When officers responded, they saw about 10 men on the overpass wearing hats, sunglasses and face coverings emblazoned with ‘NSC-131’, or ‘131’.

According to reports, one of the men, who wasn’t wearing those items, appeared to be the leader and spoke with police.

The man gave the group instructions to remove the banners after officers said they couldn’t hang them from the overpass without a permit.

Some members reportedly continued to display the banners by hand before returning to their vehicles and leaving.

One man was accused of two civil rights violations. Another man who told police “You’re not interfering with my friends and interfering with our rights,” was also named in the complaints.

In March 2022, about a dozen masked members of NSC-131 attended South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as spectators, and held up a banner that said ‘Keep Boston Irish’ which was denounced by the parade’s organisers and Mayor Michelle Wu.