Neo-Nazi group that disrupted Boston’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in new banner row
The group, known as NSC-131 or the Nationalist Social Club, had previously attended South Boston’s St Patrick’s Day parade in 2022
A judge in New Hampshire has dismissed trespass complaints against members of a white nationalist group who hung banners displaying the words ‘Keep New England White’ on a motorway overpass.
The group, known as NSC-131 or the Nationalist Social Club, had previously attended South Boston’s St Patrick’s Day parade in 2022 as spectators where they held up a banner that said ‘Keep Boston Irish’.
Investigators say around 10 people were caught hanging a sign from an overpass in Portsmouth, New Hampshire without a permit last July.
The judge agreed with two members of the group who had asked the court to dismiss the trespass complaints, saying prosecutors’ interpretation of the state’s Civil Rights Act was unconstitutionally overbroad.
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office had said the two men were motivated by race and trespassed on public property when they draped the banners off the highway overpass in Portsmouth.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, NSC-131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group founded in 2019 “espouses racism, antisemitism and intolerance” and whose “membership is a collection of neo-Nazis and racist skinheads, many of whom have previous membership in other white supremacist groups”.
Read more
Fox23 reports that New Hampshire prosecutors will be filing a motion for reconsideration within the 10-day deadline.
Spokesperson Michael Garrity said: “The Attorney General feels this is a critical case,” in an email sent on Tuesday. The Nationalist Social Club did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, the station added.
Portsmouth police received 911 calls about the banners on the overpass on July 30, 2022.
When officers responded, they saw about 10 men on the overpass wearing hats, sunglasses and face coverings emblazoned with ‘NSC-131’, or ‘131’.
According to reports, one of the men, who wasn’t wearing those items, appeared to be the leader and spoke with police.
The man gave the group instructions to remove the banners after officers said they couldn’t hang them from the overpass without a permit.
Some members reportedly continued to display the banners by hand before returning to their vehicles and leaving.
One man was accused of two civil rights violations. Another man who told police “You’re not interfering with my friends and interfering with our rights,” was also named in the complaints.
In March 2022, about a dozen masked members of NSC-131 attended South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as spectators, and held up a banner that said ‘Keep Boston Irish’ which was denounced by the parade’s organisers and Mayor Michelle Wu.
Today's Headlines
CARTEL CRACKDOWN | Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s son to fight extradition – just like uncle Liam Byrne
SOS | Two teens saved from the sea in dramatic rescue off Dungarvan, Co Waterford
'dangerous men' | Gangsters who hired hitman for Dubai-based 'Mr Big' drug dealer jailed for life
‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground in the lakeside town of Annecy
'SERIOUS INJURIES' | Man rushed to Dublin hospital for treatment after being stabbed in Dundalk
dublin devils | Manchester United set to play Dublin fixture ahead of new season
City of Love | Doireann Garrihy enjoys Paris trip with boyfriend after his alcoholism revelations
RIP | Teen cyclist dies after hitting pillar in late-night crash in Tallaght, Dublin
SOLIDARITY SCHEME | Ireland ordered to pay EU €1.5m for failing to house 350 refugees
PHONE PAS | Gunman who tried to murder Luke Wilson caught AGAIN with mobile phone in jail