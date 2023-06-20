National Crime Agency busts suspected Albanian gang that snuck ‘convicted rapist’ into UK

NCA investigators believe the gang has facilitated the trafficking of numerous migrants over several months

NCA officers in the UK arrested three men on Monday. Photo: NCA/Twitter

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has dismantled an alleged Albanian organised crime group who smuggled migrants into the country in small boats and HGVs.

The suspected ringleaders, 34-year-old man from Grays, Essex and a 34-year-old man from Dagenham, were both arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration.

NCA investigators believe the gang has facilitated the trafficking of numerous migrants over several months, charging between £2,500 (€2,920) and £7,500 (€8,761) each time.

One incident that the group is believed to be responsible for involved the attempted smuggling of 46 migrants, most of whom were Albanian nationals, on a small boat which left from the French coast and was intercepted in British waters last August.

Passengers were removed from the boat and taken to a holding centre by Border Force officers.

One of those on board was a convicted rapist who had previously been deported from the UK and has since been deported again.

The NCA worked closely with Border Force’s Small Boats Operational Command to investigate the incident.

NCA officers later identified three further incidents involving an HGV believed to be linked to the group in October and November 2022.

The truck is believed to have travelled from Coquelles, France, on three separate occasions before stopping at service stations in Cobham and Thurrock, England to drop off migrants.

The HGV driver, a 55-year-old man from Belgium, was arrested when his lorry was stopped in the port town of Folkestone yesterday.

Two other men were also arrested on suspicion of unlawful entry to the UK at an address in North London.

All of those arrested remain in custody to be questioned by NCA officers.

Chris Farrimond, Director of Threat Leadership at the NCA, said: “We have dismantled a suspected organised crime group behind a number of dangerous migrant crossings last year.

“People smugglers do not care about the safety of those they transport, they seek to exploit them for profit.

“Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we have more than 90 ongoing investigations into networks based here and overseas causing the highest harm. As we target callous organised criminal gangs, we will not hesitate to also pursue HGV drivers complicit in helping them.”