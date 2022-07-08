Murdering mum who killed Baby P is freed from prison to start secret new life

Tracey Connelly, who is now 40, was released from HM Prison Low Newton in County Durham Wednesday after a government bid to block her getting out of jail was thrown out

The evil mother who killed Baby P has been freed from prison to start a secret new life in a bail hostel, it has been revealed.

Tracey Connelly, who is now 40, was released from HM Prison Low Newton in County Durham Wednesday after a government bid to block her getting out of jail was thrown out.

Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 following the brutal death of her son Peter Connelly, widely known as Baby P in Tottenham, North London, in August 2007.

The 17-month-old endured months of horrific abuse at the hands of his mum, stepdad Steven Barker and his brother Jason Owen and had suffered more than 50 injuries, despite being on the at-risk register.

Barker was jailed in 2009 for a minimum of 32 years for torturing the toddler to death while Owen received a six year jail sentence for allowing him to die.

Connelly was jailed indefinitely with a minimum of five years but has now been released after serving 13 years.

She was released in 2013 but was recalled to prison in 2015 for selling naked photos of herself and breaching her licence conditions by 'developing intimate personal relationships' online.

The Parole Board considered her case for a third time in November 2019, following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, and refused to either release her or move her to an open prison.

In 2019, the convict launched a bid to be freed from prison so she could try to spend Christmas with her lover.

She became besotted with a 37-year-old insurance salesman named Paul and told fellow prisoners she want to move in with him in Reading.

The abuser said she believed she was ready to leave prison a 'changed woman'.

Connelly insisted her relationship was genuine because she had known him for many years.

In March, the Parole Board announced Connelly had been cleared for release and the killer mum who now reportedly weighs more than 20 stone, is now free, subject to 20 licence conditions.

She will have to wear an electronic tag and disclose all her relationships while her Internet use will be monitored.

She will also be forced to obey a curfew and probation officials have warned her that any breach of her release terms could put her back behind bars.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab describer the announcement of her release “as a sign the Parole Board is in need of changes”, as his attempt to block her release had failed.

Mr Raab said: “Tracey Connelly’s cruelty was pure evil, which is why I strongly opposed her release. The decision to let her out demonstrates why the Parole Board needs a fundamental overhaul, including a ministerial block, to protect the public and keep dangerous offenders off our streets.”

A Parole Board spokesman said in a statement: "Following the reconsideration application from the Secretary of State, a judge has ruled that the decision made by independent Parole Board members to release was not irrational, as stated in the reconsideration application, and the original decision is upheld."