Mum of murdered Irish backpacker fears suspect will escape justice after prison attack

The 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin was on holiday when she was hit with a bottle before being raped and murdered.

The man who has been accused of killing Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin is in hospital after claiming he was attacked in prison.

Ms McLaughlin’s alleged killer, Vikat Bhagat (30) has been in custody since 2017 and is currently awaiting trial.

Ms McLaughlin, from Buncrana, Donegal was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.

The 28-year-old was on holiday when she was hit with a bottle before being raped and murdered.

Danielle, who had been using a British passport at the time, had travelled to India where she planned to train as a yoga teacher. The night before she was found dead, Danielle had attended a Holi party near Canacona beach in the south of Goa.

Vikat Bhagat

Local man, Vikat Bhagat, has been charged with the rape and murder of Danielle and the trial opened in 2018 but has been beset by delays.

The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, murder, violent robbery and destruction of evidence.

Now, her mother Andrea Brannigan, said the trial has been delayed yet again following the alleged prison incident and fears the accused will apply for bail following his release from hospital.

“He’s saying he was beat up by the prison guards,” Ms Brannigan said. “He’s in hospital now and while I don’t know his condition, he’s due before court on Wednesday, so I’ll find out more then, but the thought of him being released is very distressing.

“A new female judge was appointed last week so hopefully she’ll speed up the trial because nothing has happened over the past three years.”

Bhagat was unable to attend court last Friday due to suspected “custodial violence”, according to official documents.

An order was sent to prison officials to provide him with “immediate medical assistance”.

Bhagat formally applied to be granted bail for 30 days last November, after his father died in hospital, to conduct the last rites, as per Hindu custom.

His request was denied, but on appeal the court granted him permission to attend and perform the ritual for two days.

Ms Brannigan said she was “sick with worry” that Bhagat would try to escape while on temporary release.

Mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin hopes to finally see justice for her daughter

Fast-track court in India could hear Danielle McLaughlin murder trial this year

Mother of murdered Danielle McLaughlin expresses frustration at lack of support

Bhagat was known to Ms McLaughlin from her previous visits to the country and he allegedly admitted the crimes to police before entering his not-guilty plea in court.

A post-mortem showed Ms McLaughlin’s death was caused by cerebral damage and constriction of the neck.

The court heard her remains were found in a pool of blood, by a local farmer, at around 7am on March 13, 2017. Police allege Bhagat forced himself on her and that when she resisted, he hit her with the bottle and strangled her.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs previously said it has been ‘providing consular assistance to the family of Ms McLaughlin, through our embassy in New Delhi, our consulate general in Mumbai and our Consular Assistance Unit in Dublin, since first being informed of her tragic death in India in 2017’.

The case was raised in the Dáil last year by Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, who asked then Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney what help was being provided to her family.

When diplomats from Ireland and England travelled to Goa to meet the state’s chief minister to discuss Ms McLaughlin’s murder last year, Ms Brannigan had hoped their efforts would put pressure on the Indian government to ramp up its efforts in securing a verdict.

Andrea Brannigan

The Consul General of Ireland Gerry Kelly and Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner in Western India met with Goa’s Chief Minister to seek the quick conclusion of the trial of the man accused of Danielle’s rape and murder.

Mr Kelly gave the Chief Minister a letter from Ms Brannigan requesting that the trial be expedited, and expressing her fear that she will never get justice for Danielle.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, Mr Kelly and the Deputy High Commissioner said ensuring a quick conclusion to the trial is a significant priority for the two governments, as well as for Danielle’s family.

“Ensuring a quick conclusion to the court case is a significant priority for the British and Irish Governments as well as, of course, for Danielle’s family,” the statement reads.

“We came to Goa together to do all we could to raise the profile of this case and express our concern at the pace of the trial and its impact on Danielle’s family.”

The deceased’s mother in the statement said she has done everything in her power to get justice for her daughter.

“I continue to push for a conclusion to the court case, in the hope that I may then try and rebuild my and my family’s lives with the knowledge that I have done everything in my power that I could possibly do to get justice for Danielle.”

In February we revealed how a new fast-track special court (FTSC) in Goa was being set up for expeditious trials and disposal of cases of sexual violence against women and children.

Danielle’s mother had been told by Indian authorities that the case is being mooted as the first to get under way.

“I’ve been told now it will be the first case in this new court, which will have a woman judge and a proper trial will finally be held,” Ms Brannigan told the Sunday Independent at the time.

“All we can do is hope that this will happen. There needs to be a proper trial. My daughter was murdered five years ago next month. And that man was arrested within hours. We can’t come to terms with our loss properly until there is a proper trial.”