Mugshot shows Colorado Club Q shooting suspect bruised and battered after arrest

Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich (22) appeared to have suffered cuts all over the face, major bruises, and a black, swollen left eye.

Mourners at the scene of the shooting — © AP

A shooter accused of killing five people at an LGBTQ+ nightclub looks beaten and bruised in a mugshot released by Colorado Police.

Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich (22) appeared to have suffered cuts all over the face, major bruises, and a black, swollen left eye before being jailed after opening fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns according to their public defender, had been hospitalised until Tuesday after being disarmed and attacked by a US Army veteran and heroic nightclub patron.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department released Aldrich’s booking photographs just hours after they appeared in court for the first time since the mass shooting on Saturday.

Aldrich made the virtual appearance from El Paso County Jail while seated in a wheelchair before 4th Judicial District Court Judge, Charlotte Ankeny.

Mourners at the scene of the shooting — © AP

The suspect appeared dazed and lethargic with their head tilted to the right and had to be shaken by their lawyers to stay awake and answer the judge.

Aldrich was barely audible when Judge Ankeny asked them to state their name, and weakly replied ‘Yes’ when asked if they understood their rights in court.

They remained relatively immobile throughout the five-minute hearing.

Aldrich has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and another five counts of allegedly committing those crimes as part of a bias-motivated attack causing bodily injury.

Aldrich's next court date is set for December 6, pending the schedule of their defence lawyers and the judge.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, November 19, Aldrich is believed to have opened fire in Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 others.

The slain victims have been identified as Raymond Green Vance (22), Daniel Aston (28), Ashley Paugh (35), Derrick Rump (38), and Kelly Loving (40).

The two patrons who stopped the gunman were named as Richard Fierro and Thomas James.

The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.