Models-turned-money mules nabbed smuggling €118m of criminal cash into Dubai

The mules were part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Sunshine and Lollipops’ where arrangements were made to pack the cash with coffee and air freshener

An attractive group of money mules have been busted smuggling over £104 million pounds of illicit cash to the middle east.

The crime gang consists of former models and even boxing legend Joe Calzhage’s ex-girlfriend.

“The crime group they belonged to was responsible for smuggling eye-watering amounts of criminal cash out of the UK," said senior UK investigator, Ian Truby.

Captured cash from the operation

The mules were part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Sunshine and Lollipops’ where arrangements were made to pack the cash with coffee and air freshener to avoid detection by Border Agency sniffer dogs.

Jo-Emma Larvin, 44, took suitcases containing around £5m in cash through Heathrow Airport and on to flights to the United Arab Emirates in Autumn 2020.

Larvin, her partner Jonathan Johnson, 55, Amy Harrison, 27, and Beatrice Auty, 26, were all part of an operation to smuggle dirty money out of UK, knowing or suspecting it was the proceeds of criminal conduct as they agreed to act as “money mules”.

Joe Calzaghe with Jo-Emma Larvin

Larvin, who dated Welsh boxer Calzaghe for six years before they split in 2009, insisted during her trial at Isleworth Crown Court that she believed the trips had been authorised by UAE embassy officials, and that the cases contained money and official documents.

But she was convicted by the jury of removing criminal property from the UK.

Jo-Emma Larvin

The court heard the mastermind of the smuggling ring, Abdulla Alfalasi, 47, arranged 83 successful trips over 18 months involving cash “in the region of £100m”.

Prosecutor Julian Christopher KC said suitcases contained up to £500,000 each, and couriers were paid £3000 for their efforts.

Abdulla Alfalasi

An additional convicted smuggler, 30-year old Megan Reeves from Doncaster, previously claimed that she was on a “girly trip” with her friend, but “communications” showed she intended to make 13 trips to clear debts of £39,000.

Tara Hanlon arrives at court

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said that several more smugglers remain under investigation, including one Michelle Clarke.

Clarke, who is still on the run, urged couriers to use only mobile pay-as-you-go sims and said: 'Only use these phones for now on and delete everything from your personal phones'.

Tara Hanlon- described as a Kim Kardashian lookalike- received just short of three years for smuggling £5 million.

The court previously heard the defendants travelled in business class to Dubai to allow for extra baggage allowances.

Michelle Clarke is wanted by the NCA

Five other couriers are due to be sentenced later along with those convicted this week.

They are Nicola Esson, 56, and Stacey Borg, 41, both from Leeds, West Yorkshire, Paige Henry, 25, from Birmingham, West Midlands, Megan Reeves, 30, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire and Muhammad Ilyas, 30, from Slough, Berkshire, the NCA said.

Ian Truby, NCA senior investigating officer, described all those involved as "important cogs in a large money laundering wheel".

"This simply wouldn't have been possible without couriers doing the bidding, in return for a sunshine holiday and a slice of profits," he added.