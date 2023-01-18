Mexican cartel queen arrested for kidnapping four people and a child

A 68-year-old farmer, his wife, a 13-year-old child and two farm workers went missing from the small village of La Bocanda last month.

A notorious ‘drug cartel queen’ has been arrested in Mexico on suspicion of kidnapping five people.

They disappeared on December 30 and have not been heard from since.

Mexican authorities believe cartel queen Almilla and her husband carried out the kidnappings.

Alma Antonia Calderón García – known as ‘Almilla’ – is accused of working for the country’s most dangerous drug trafficking organisation the Jalisco New General Cartel (CJNC).

The woman is reportedly already being investigated for a number of cartel-related crimes.

She was found by state and federal forces while attempting to transport several packages of “ice” – a form of methamphetamine – on Sunday.

Almilla is married to mob boss Lucas Fierros Mora who goes by the nickname ‘El Mataguaches.’

The high-ranking cartel member is accused of bomb attacks, multiple kidnappings and several murders.

Local media reports the CJNC has been trying to strengthen its presence in Tierra Caliente through violence and intimidation – pushing out a drug gang who previously ‘controlled’ the area.

Mexican outlet Debate says the cartel has “contributed to the increase in violence, including homicides, kidnappings, extortion and disappearances” in the region.

It has been described as the most dangerous drug trafficking organisation in Mexico.

Last weekend, armed men were filmed delivering toys to children in the area on behalf of the CJNG.

“Happy Three Kings Day. To all the boys and girls, today on this day full of Love, Hope, Peace and Joy. Atte. CJNG Señor Mencho,” a sign on the side of one truck said.

Children were shown lining up to receive their gifts from the men.