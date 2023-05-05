Men who hired assassin for Dubai-based 'Mr Big' in ‘movie-like’ plot face jail

He sent a photo with the caption 'That's him', to which Miller had replied 'Clips going in his head'

Connor Palmer, Craig Miller and Elijah Stokes have all been convicted (Pics: West Midlands Police)

Three men are facing jail after they hired an assassin to kill a man on the orders of a Dubai-based 'Mr Big' drug dealer.

A court heard that Craig Miller, Elijah Stokes and Connor Palmer (all 37) had paid the would-be assassin to carry out the murder as part of a £100,000 'movie-like' murder plot in May 2020.

They paid the gunman £40,000 to carry out the hit on behalf of a high-level UK drug dealer who is currently living in Dubai.

Jurors were told the victim's partner opened the door to their home in the Sheldon area of Birmingham to find a man in a Tesco jacket and wearing a high-vis vest.

He asked if she was “expecting a delivery” and then said: “He's here, isn't he” before walking into the house and opening fire at the man.

Despite gunshot wounds to his face, arm and hand that left him fighting for his life, the victim survived the attack.

A young child was in the house at the time but was uninjured.

It also emerged that in the weeks after the murder attempt, the 'Mr Big' dealer in Dubai told Miller he wanted another man to be killed.

He sent a photo with the caption 'That's him', to which Miller had replied 'Clips going in his head'.

The messages were discovered on an encrypted EncroChat phone belonging to Palmer by West Midlands Police that eventually to the gang’s downfall.

Detectives found Palmer, Miller and another man formed a group which was paid £100,00 by the high-level drug dealer to kill their victim.

Stokes arranged for the car and gun to be delivered to the hitman, who has never been identified.

Miller, of Epsom, Surrey, Stokes, of Earlsdon, Coventry and Palmer, of Norbury, South London, were found guilty of conspiracy to murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

Miller was also found guilty of conspiracy to murder the second person following the three month long trial, although the shooting never actually took place.

The trio will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Gemma Currie said the messages uncovered as part of the investigation “make for truly chilling reading and are like something from a movie”.

“It was a miracle that the victim of the shooting in Sheldon survived,” Detective Inspector Currie said.

“It was thanks to the EncroChat breakthrough that we were unable to unravel this conspiracy to murder.

“The gang thought that they were able to communicate securely about their murderous plans, but thanks to the international law enforcement community, we were able to show exactly what they were planning and how they planned it.”