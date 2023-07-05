Massive stash of Kinahan Cartel pistols, rifles and submachine guns found in Spain

More than 50 weapons have been discovered in what has been described as one of the largest seizures of its kind on the Costa del Sol

Officers examine some of the arms seized in photographs released by Spanish police

Some of the arsenal on display in photographs released by Spanish police

A massive cache of weapons including rifles and pistols as well as bullets has been discovered in an “abandoned” arsenal linked to the Kinahan clan in Spain.

It has been reported that the National Police recovered approximately 50 firearms including pistols, rifles, submachine guns and shotguns, which had the serial numbers erased, in a raid on a house in Málaga.

Forensic traces link the weapons to the Kinahans, local media has claimed, and their use in possible criminal acts is being investigated.

In what has been described as one of the largest seizures of its kind on the Costa del Sol, some 30 pistols, “weapons of war”, shotguns, a keychain pistol, a multitude of ammunition of all kinds, silencers, beacons for tracking, balaclavas, telescopic sights and metal cutting saws were found.

Officers examine some of the arms seized

According to El Confidencial, an operation that took place in May of last year on a residential complex carried out by the Organised Crime Section of the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit led to a rental house located on the second floor.

Inside, officers discovered the secret arms cache in two rooms, hidden inside bags, “but in plain sight” which they pictured and then released in a series of images posted on their website.

“Visual analysis of the different firearms confirmed that all of them had the serial number erased, meaning that they had possibly been acquired on the black market and their probable destination was organised crime,” El Confidencial reports.

Sources explained that a “biological remainder” found in one of the pieces points to the Kinahan clan. It has also been reported that people who rented the address used falsified documentation and left “hastily” in November 2021.

“This criminal organisation of Irish origin has not only had a large presence on the Costa del Sol, but is also sought internationally by authorities from different countries,” El Confidencial reports.

“The US was one of the last to join this hunt without borders, offering a reward of five million dollars for reliable leads on the whereabouts of the leaders of the clan, led by Christy ‘The Godfather’ Kinahan.”

Christy Kinahan

The news site adds that despite his various arrests, the Irish mafia boss has always escaped, “without consequences from the various investigations opened against him”.

Reports also refer to Operation Shovel and biological tests that established a relationship with the notorious Irish mafia family.

“The Shovel operation, carried out in 2010, made public the shady deals of a clan that until then went unnoticed on the Costa del Sol,” the news site reveals.

“The investigations, reflected in the more than 2,000 pages that made up a summary, reported on real estate investments in Brazil or Cyprus, as well as the export of pigs and chickens to China.”

There was also an unnamed NGO that allegedly laundered illicit money and alleged attempts to buy landfills to control the waste recycling market.

The leaders of the Kinahan Cartel were all based in Spain for more than a decade – before fleeing to Dubai a number of years ago.

They owned a huge range of properties and businesses in the area which they used to launder drugs money.

According to the Spanish report, it has been further revealed that the people who rented the home had fled approximately six months before the police operation.

This was established by agents who found that the companies supplying electricity and other basic services had eventually cut them off due to accumulated non-payments.

However, agents are said to be surprised that the house remained empty for months before they raided it, yet no one had returned to try to recover the weapons, effectively abandoning them as if they were convinced that sooner or later they were going to be discovered.

Sources in the fight against organised crime explained that this had baffled them as “this type of gang finds it easier to get 500 kilos of hashish than a gun”.

“If they lose a cache like that, they know the next day they have a much bigger cache. It's not the same with weapons, if you lose them, it's a problem,” a source told the news site.

“Each of the pistols, rifles and shotguns seized in this important police action is being subjected to a ballistic study to determine if they have been used in any criminal act that is recorded in the databases,” the news site adds. “The investigation remains open.”