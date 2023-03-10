Married lunch lady arrested after having sex with 14-year-old boy and sending him nudes

Andie Paige Rosafort is facing charges in the US.

The Connecticut school where the alleged victim and perpetrator attended.

A high school cafeteria worker in Connecticut has been accused of grooming a teenage boy over Snapchat before sexually assaulting him in her SUV, authorities allege.

Andie Paige Rosafort, a 31-year-old now-former lunch chef who went by @thepeachespaige online, was found out when a father of one of the victim’s friends expressed concern to New Fairfield High School about suspicious behavior that allegedly took place during a party on Jan. 14, 2023.

At the event, the victim informed pals he would be back soon before disappearing and acting strange upon his return.

According to an affidavit, the boy had received a message from his school dinner lady on social media saying ‘You want to see something?’

Ms Rosafort had apparently been bombarding the child with naked photographs of herself, despite him asking her if it was a mistake.

The behaviour reportedly went on for months, including naked videos and other explicit messages.

The behaviour culminated in sexual assault in her car, according to the police affidavit, which stated:

“The victim said that he received several nude photos and videos from Rosafort via SnapChat, the most recent being two weeks before the forensic interview.

“The victim described Rosafort as his lunch lady when he was in 8th grade during the semester before Summer 2022.

“The victim recalled Rosafort sending him a picture of her vagina. The victim said that Rosafort ‘often’ sent unsolicited videos of herself masturbating and that also she requested ‘pictures of his penis.’

On the night of the alleged sexual assault in January, Rosafort reportedly asked the young athlete to meet up for sex.

The suspect then traveled to the residence where the victim was attending the party, drove to the “other side of the cul-de-sac,” parked her SUV, turned the headlights off, and sexually assaulted the teenager.

“The victim then detailed the encounter between he and Rosafort, stating that sexual intercourse took place by the victim placing his penis inside of Rosafort’s vagina.

“The victim stated he ended the encounter because he began to feel weird about it. The victim then stated he exited the SUV and ran back to the house where the gathering was,” the affidavit said.

“The victim stated he immediately felt very weird and guilty about the encounter, and eventually confessed to his parents the following Sunday that the encounter occurred,” the affidavit concluded.

According to investigators, a review of the victim’s phone readily identified Rosafort “in lingerie or nude.”