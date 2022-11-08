Mark Chapman: John Lennon’s killer says assassinating Beatle was ‘answer to everything’

Mark Chapman, now 67, has been denied release for the 12th time.

John Lennon's last known picture before he was assassinated. / Undated handout photo issued by Tracks Ltd. — © PA

Police handout picture dated 09/12/80 of John Lennon's assassin, Mark David Chapman, who has been denied parole for a 12th time. — © PA

This photo provided by the New York State Department of Corrections shows Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980, Jan. 31, 2018. (New York State Department of Corrections via AP, File) — © AP/PA Images

John Lennon’s killer has revealed in a newly released transcript that murdering The Beatles star was his “big answer to everything.”

Mark Chapman, now 67, recently told a parole board that he knew it was “evil” to shoot Lennon but he wanted to be famous.

It is the 12th time he has been denied release.

The man is serving a sentence of 20 years to life for killing John Lennon – who had earlier that day given Chapman his autograph – on the night of 8 December 1980.

In a transcript released by New York officials on Monday, Chapman said assassinating one of the most famous musicians in the world meant he “wasn’t going to be a nobody anymore.”

Chapman said he had a "selfish disregard for human life of global consequence,” Sky News reports.

"I am not going to blame anything else or anybody else for bringing me there.

"I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil. I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life."

"This was evil in my heart. I wanted to be somebody and nothing was going to stop that."

He was denied release for the 12th time, the parole board saying his killing of John Lennon left “the world recovering from the void of which you created.”

His next parole hearing is scheduled for February 2024.

Chapman shot and killed The Beatles icon as he and Yoko Ono returned to their New York apartment in early December 1980.

He waited at the scene until police arrived, later pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

In previous hearings, Chapman has admitted his actions were “despicable” and he would have “no complaint whatsoever” if he remained in prison for the rest of his life.”

In August 2020, the man said: “I hurt a lot of people all over the place and if somebody wants to hate me, that’s OK, I get it.”