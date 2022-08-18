Manhunt after seven-year-old girl ‘abducted off street and sexually assaulted’
Police have arrested one man and launched an urgent hunt for a second after a seven-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted.
Detectives said they believed the victim was snatched off the street by a man in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, before taken to woodland.
She was then taken to a van where she was sexually assaulted before being left in the woods and finding her own way to a nearby park, Greater Manchester Police said.
A spokesperson added: “Thankfully the victim was safely re-united with her family a short time later, and we’re putting in place plans to give them the necessary support at such a distressing time.”
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault on Wednesday evening and has been taken into custody for questioning.
Detectives said they were “keeping an open-mind” and were still searching for a second man said to have been “acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident”.
The force released two images of the man earlier on Wednesday and asked anyone who sees him to call 999.
The first image was captured moments after the alleged abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.
In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe.
“We wish to speak to him urgently in relation to this incident and we have a large number of officers remaining in the Droylsden, Ashton-under-Lyne, and wider areas to find him,” a spokesperson said.
The seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, on Wednesday afternoon.
Police received a number of reports about the abduction after 4pm.
The force said it maintain a large police presence in the area as the search continues.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder