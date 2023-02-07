Man with ‘Cop Killer’ tattoo arrested for shooting at officer in Florida City

“If he’s bold enough to do that, he’d be bold enough to do it to somebody else, a random person, not even a cop”

A man who had the tattoo ‘Cop Killer’ emblazoned across his chest has been arrested for shooting at an officer in Florida City

Police caught the suspect, named as 23-year-old Virgilio Salgado, on Sunday who has been accused of opening fire at the officer who was trying to pull him over.

Detectives claim he shot at an officer from the Florida City Police Department early on Saturday morning near the Northwest Second Street and Seventh Avenue in the city.

The officer was not injured but police said a round struck his cruiser and disabled it, allowing Salgado to get away.

The targeted officer and other detectives collected several shell casings from the scene as evidence.

Salgado, who was arrested while driving the same vehicle he was originally pulled over in, was identified the through body camera footage and other investigative technologies.

Police released a photo of Salgado without a shirt, showing he has the words “cop killer” tattooed across his chest.

“If he’s bold enough to do that, he’d be bold enough to do it to somebody else, a random person, not even a cop,” a witness who heard the gunfire told Local 10.

He is being held without bond after going before a judge over the weekend.

Salgado was held without bail and is facing felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and other charges, officials said.

The New York Post noted that other people with highly noticeable tattoos who have been apprehended by police include an Australian man with “Beast” tattooed across his forehead and a suspected rapist in Florida who had the word “Sacrifice” on his face.

Meanwhile, a teenage fugitive with his own nickname tattooed on his forehead was recently sought by police in the UK after skipping a court appearance.