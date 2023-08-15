Man who secretly filmed kids in bath and shared child abuse images on Twitter is jailed

The National Crime Agency said Bowdler had a ‘clear sexual interest’ in children

A Nottinghamshire man who secretly filmed two children in a bath and then shared severe child sex abuse images on Twitter has been jailed.

Lee Bowdler (52) from Bilsthorpe, admitted using a hidden camera in a bathroom and owning 271 indecent images of children, some of which he posted on social media.

The National Crime Agency said Bowdler who had a "clear sexual interest" in children was identified by NCA investigators after he posted some indecent images of children on Twitter using an online moniker.

The NCA linked this to an email address that he used, and connected it to his IP address.

Bowdler was arrested by NCA officers at his place of work, in Colwick, in May last year. Eight of his devices were seized, which forensic examination showed contained 271 images in categories A-C (A being the most severe).

Officers also recovered a secret recording of two children taking a bath, which Bowdler had filmed using a hidden camera. He was arrested for voyeurism at a later date in relation to this.

Bowdler admitted three counts of making indecent images of children (IIOC), one count of distributing IIOC and one count of voyeurism at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on 7 February this year.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 12 months in prison and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

NCA Operations Manager Adam Sprague said Bowdler clearly had a sexual interest in children, “shown both by the footage he shot in the bathroom and the child abuse images he’d accumulated”.

“There is a global demand for such material, so the NCA will never waver in its commitment to protect children from sexual abuse and bring perpetrators to justice.”