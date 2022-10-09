Man who rang family in Ireland for advice after murder gets life in prison

Jevgenijs Lapkovskis’ family visited a Garda Station where Gardai alerted police in Essex

A man who rang his family in Ireland to ask for advice after he violently assaulted another man has been handed down a sentence of life in prison.

A court heard how in April, Jevgenijs Lapkovskis (36), rang his family and said “I think I killed someone”.

His family urged him to contact emergency services but he feared he would ruin his career and his life.

After receiving the frantic phone call, his family reported the incident to An Garda Siochana, who notified Essex Police.

Police then rushed to an address in Brentwood where they discovered the body of Lee Murrell (29).

Lee Murrell

Despite attempts to treat him for his serious injuries, Murrell was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lapkovskis, of Warley Hill, Brentwood, was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder.

He initially claimed it was self-defence and pleaded not guilty to murder.

Proseccutors described the attack on Lee as “severe and sustained assault” as various objects including a vacuum hose and a bottle were used.

Toxicology tests showed that both men had consumed alcohol and cocaine.

However, at the beginning of his trial at Basildon Crown Court, Lapkovskis entered a guilty plea.

On Friday October 7 he was sentenced to life behind bars with a minimum of 14 years.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said that Lapkovskis had no choice but to admit what he had done.

“My thoughts are with Lee’s family. No conviction will ever bring him back but I hope today’s result will help them move forward.”

“Jevgenijs Lapkovskis had denied Lee’s murder but such was the weight of evidence against that we had compiled during our thorough investigation, he’s had no choice but to admit what he has done.”

“He now faces a life-sentence and a significant amount of time in prison.”

In a statement, Lee’s family said: “Today we finally have justice for Lee.”

“After six gruelling months of waiting to see if we would have to endure an emotional and exhausting trial and waiting to find out why Lee’s life was taken needlessly and tragically, we didn’t get all the answers we wanted and perhaps we never will.”

“We would like to thank Essex Police, the justice system and the support services who all worked so hard for Lee with sheer determination and dedication,” they continued.

“Without their efforts, I fear that an extremely dangerous individual would be free to walk the streets.”

“Thank you for giving us time to grieve while we try and rebuild our lives.”