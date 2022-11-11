Man who pretended to be Irish while carrying out multiple frauds is arrested in US

FDLE agents eventually linked “Declan Quinn” to 55-year-old Daryl Gary Boehlke

A man who pretended to be an Irish solider while carrying out multiple fraudulent transactions in Florida has been arrested in Panama city.

Daryl Gary Boehlke, a convicted felon from Wisconsin, posed as an Irish immigrant to neighbours and while participating in business deals. He also claimed to be a member of the Irish Defence Forces.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement became aware of a man using the pseudonym “Declan Quinn” to commit fraud last February.

Following an investigation, agents found that “Quinn” had won the position of HOA Board of Directors presidents at his Washington County neighbourhood.

Homeowners associations, or HOAs for short, are private organisations that oversee the management of residential communities.

Investigators say he used his standing in his community to fraudulently obtain a $17,000 loan. The fake name was even used to sign a notarised promissory note stating he would repay the loan, which he failed to do so.

FDLE agents eventually linked “Declan Quinn” to 55-year-old Daryl Gary Boehlke who had used a fictitious Irish passport as his identification while pawning over $1,000 worth of items at a store in Bay County.

Boehlke was originally arrested by agents for his fraudulent activity in Washington County where he faces charges of uttering a forged note, obtaining a promissory note by false representation, and fraud. They are all third-degree felonies.

He also faces charges in Bay County, including two counts for forgery and two counts of false verification under the Florida Pawnbroker Act, a second-degree felony.