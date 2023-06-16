Man who claimed he collected indecent images of children to report them is jailed

‘His failure to report its contents to police or social media platforms completely undermined his cover story’

A Devon man who claimed he had collected indecent images of children in order to report them has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Nicholas Craig (38) from Sidmouth, set up an online forum for sharing indecent images of children on the online chat platform Kik.

As an administrator of the group, Craig would monitor the forum, verify new members and remove those who were not active enough or failed to supply indecent images of children as per group rules.

He was arrested at his home in February 2022 after a National Crime Agency investigation.

NCA officers seized five devices that forensic examinations later revealed to contain 1,518 indecent images of children in categories A-C (A being the most severe).

Craig had also used a number of alias accounts in the names of teenage boys and girls to engage children in sexualised chats on Twitter and Telegram, with the youngest person contacted aged 10.

Craig admitted to being one of the group administrators when interviewed, but claimed he had collected indecent images of children in order to report it to Kik and Twitter. However, he had made no such reports.

Craig admitted three counts of attempting to engage a child in sexual communication and 16 indecent images of children offences at Exeter Crown Court on 12 May this year.

All the offences were committed between December 2017 and February 2022.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment at the same court on June 15.

NCA Senior Investigator Patricia Lee said the account Craig gave about the Kik group he administered “simply wasn’t plausible”.

“His failure to report its contents to police or social media platforms completely undermined his cover story.

“The NCA works tirelessly to protect children from sexual abuse and to ensure those who abuse them face justice.”

The NCA said their CEOP Education programme supports parents, carers, children and the professionals to ensure young people have safe and positive experiences online.

Anyone being pressured or threatened into sending sexual images or videos online should remove themselves immediately from the conversation, not respond further to any contact, and report the matter to police or a trusted adult.

“There are a range of resources available on our website, thinkuknow.co.uk, for adults – to support them in navigating the online world and conversations about it with their children, and children themselves – to help build their resilience online and learn what to do if something doesn’t seem right,” the NCA added.