Man United star Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of contacting alleged rape victim

The 21-year-old England forward was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill in January

The Man United star Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of breaching bail conditions by contacting his alleged rape victim.

The 21-year-old England forward was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill in January.

Greenwood was initially bailed on February 2, and was due to answer the bail on April 30, but this was pushed back following a court hearing in June.

Now, it has been reported that officers arrived at his mansion this morning and arrested him on suspicion of contacting his alleged victim in a breach of conditions imposed part of his bail.

"Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022,” police say.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time."

The Bradford-born forward joined the club’s youth academy at the age of six and was just 17 when he made his first-team debut.

Greenwood, who was capped by England in August 2020, has not featured for United since January when he was suspended.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood still on bail as rape probe continues

He is still receiving his salary, pending any outcome of the criminal investigation.

A statement released by the club said there has been no change in Mason’s status after some supporters noticed that Greenwood's name still appeared on United's website.

“We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc,” the statement reads.

“However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”

Greenwood has dropped by sponsors Nike and has been removed from games such as FIFA 22.

Senior Old Trafford sources confirmed to British media that the club had been informed of the latest development. But United will not be making any comment on the matter while the police continue with their investigation.