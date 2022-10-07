Man smuggling snakes in his pants caught trying to cross US border
The man is faced with up to 20 years in prison and a fine of almost €250,000.
A man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at the US-Canadian border.
New Yorker Calvin Bautista (36) is accused of hiding the snakes down his trousers in a bus heading to Canada on July 15, 2018.
Bautista is faced with up to 20 years in prison and a fine of almost €250,000 for the snake smuggling.
The Queens native was arraigned in Albany, Canada on the smuggling charge and has been released pending trial, according to a news release from US Attorney’s office for the Northern District of New York.
"Bautista smuggled the snakes in his pants as he rode on a bus that crossed the U.S.-Canadian border, " it said in a statement.
Read more
It is alleged that Bautista boarded a bus in Northern New York bound for Canada with snakes hidden in his pants.
Importation of Burmese pythons is heavily regulated by an international treaty and by a federal regulation listing them as an “injurious species” that could harm the economy or environment.
Burmese pythons are one of the world’s largest snakes and is considered a vulnerable species in its native Asia and an invasive species is Florida, where it threatens to stamp out native animals.
The non-venomous snakes can grow up to 20 feet in length.
Today's Headlines
bustin' trouser snake | Man smuggling snakes in his pants caught trying to cross US border
family tribute | Video shows tragic murder victim Michael McDonagh being buried in a gold coffin
'serious injuries' | Father of tragic Mason O’Connell Conway (4) appears in court with his partner charged with murder
family tragedy | Brother of gun victim Sandra Boyd pleads guilty to her unlawful killing
Cluck Up | Alleged chicken ‘thief’ who ‘liberated’ chickens from farm accused of illegal protest
‘professional hit' | PSNI chief says Sean Fox was shot dead in front of 100 people in Social Club
postponed | Justin Bieber cancels his remaining world tour dates to focus on his health issues
dancing scandal | Judges accused of trying to fix Irish Dancing competition results for children aged under 10
mass shooting | Family members speak of devastation after Thai children’s nursery massacre
lotto luck | Shop owner in Meath where €8.9m winning Lotto ticket was sold says, ‘It’s complete magic’