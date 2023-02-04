Man locked up for killing Irishman in ‘ferocious’ random knife attack in London

Belfast native Stephen Dempsey (60) was the unsuspecting victim of a random attack by Tedi Fanti Hagos (27) in July 2021.

A man who launched a fatal and “ferocious” knife attack on an Irishman in London has been “detained indefinitely” in a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Belfast native Stephen Dempsey (60) was the unsuspecting victim of a random assault by Tedi Fanta Hagos (27) on 1 July 2021.

Stephen, who had lived in Essex since he was a child, was out sightseeing in Oxford Circus when he was attacked by Hagos at around 8pm.

Two men tried to intervene, striking the attacker with their skateboards in an attempt to stop him.

Stephen was rushed to hospital after suffering critical stab wounds, though later passed away from his injuries.

London police officers quickly arrested Hagos, but have never been able to establish a motive for why he randomly set upon Stephen Dempsey.

Hagos, of Ravenhill, Swansea, was this week “detained indefinitely” in a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act.

"My heart goes out to Stephen's family, especially his mother, who lost him in such terrible circumstances,” said Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, the senior investigating officer.

“While I know there is precious little comfort in the wake of this awful story, I hope they will take solace knowing that people tried to help Stephen when he so needed it.”

He added: "Those two brave members of the public should know how greatly their actions were and are appreciated by Stephen's family.

"The Judge formally recognised their actions and two other member of the public with commendations for their bravery.

"I would also like to thank my team of detectives, who were absolutely determined to obtain Stephen's family justice."