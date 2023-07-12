Man gets 12 years for his part in deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in Essex lorry tragedy

The Honourable Mr Justice Garnham told Draghici that the effects of his conduct on the lorry occupants was ‘obvious’ and had ‘enormous consequences for their friends and family’

The lorry at the centre of the Essex tragedy

A man who was part of a conspiracy that led to the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in a lorry which was being driven by Northern Irishman Maurice Robinson has been jailed for 12 years.

Marius Mihai Draghici was arrested in Romania in August last year as a result of the “tenacious work” of Essex Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

It brings the total number years being served in prison as part of the investigation into the 2019 Grays tragedy to more than 110.

Draghici (50) who was extradited to the UK, admitted all charges of 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

During a hearing at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, July 11, he was sentenced to 12 years and seven months for the manslaughter offences and a further four years and two months for the immigration offence, which will be served concurrently.

The Honourable Mr Justice Garnham told Draghici that the effects of his conduct on the lorry occupants was “obvious” and had “enormous consequences for their friends and family”.

Justice Garnham said Draghici had played a “small but essential cog” in the conspiracy which led to the “agonising” deaths of the 39 victims.

He also the operation that was part of an organised criminal enterprise was run for profit and put migrants at risk of death.

One final defendant Caolan Gormley (25) of Armagh, Northern Ireland, is still to be tried.

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration and awaits trial for unlawful immigration offences.

Gormley, who is the eleventh and final defendant in the investigation, has been bailed from court with conditions.

Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson, from Co Armagh, was sentenced to 13 years and four months in 2021 for his part in the tragedy, having picked up the trailer containing the migrants, aged between 15 and 44 from Purfleet docks in Essex on October 23, 2019.

The tragic discovery was made when the Vietnamese men, women and children were found unresponsive after Robinson opened the trailer after pulling over at the side of the road in Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex.

“Each of the victims, and their families, had paid significant sums of money to an organised criminal group whose members promised them safe passage to the UK and a life here,” Essex Police said.

“However, that promise turned to tragedy and the victims suffocated in the back of the lorry which was being driven by Northern Irishman Maurice Robinson.”

Migrants were loaded onto the trailers in mainland Europe before travelling unaccompanied on ferries to the UK.

The trailers were then collected and driven to Collingwood Farm, in Orsett, Essex and from there, the trafficked people were driven to their destinations.

Police said Draghici’s role was to be involved in the onward transportation of the migrants once they arrived in the UK

They say he was also present at a meeting on October 19, just days before the ahead of the fatal journey, when Gheorghe Nica made a significant payment to Ronan Hughes.

Nica was jailed for 18 years while Hughes was jailed for 27 years.

Nica and Draghici were also involved in giving lorry driver Robinson his instructions on the night of 22-23 October 2019.

Draghici is the tenth person so far been sentenced for their roles in the deaths of the 39 people.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the Essex Police investigation, said that for more than three years, they had never lost sight of the far-reaching impact the events of October 2019 had in Essex and Vietnam.

“Each of the people inside the lorry container were mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters. They have family who feel their loss acutely each and every day,” DCI Metcalfe said.

“Today is a significant day. Draghici knew the evidence that we were able to present was overwhelming. He had no option but to admit his involvement.

“Draghici left the UK after 23 October 2019 and remained hidden in Europe until August 2022. We have always maintained that the actions we believed he was responsible for could never go unpunished. We now know they will not."

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper added that in October 2019, Essex Police made a promise to the families of the 39 victims that “we would deliver justice”.

The victims of the tragedy

:We have never lost sight of that promise and the investigation team members have ensured that we have kept that promise,” he said.

“We have been committed to tracking down every person we know to have been involved. Unfortunately for Draghici, he could not stay hidden, and he is now facing the consequences of his actions.

“The victims and their families have been at the centre of this investigation – those families have lost mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, brothers and sisters. This has never been about being triumphant, this has always been about delivering justice for 39 families who had their worlds ripped apart in October 2019 and I’m proud of the role Essex Police has played in that.”

NCA Deputy Director International Tom Dowdall said Marius Draghici and his criminal associates were responsible for the deaths of 39 men, women and children in horrific circumstances.

“It was an appalling example of just how callous people smuggling gangs are, who are prepared to risk the lives of those they transport for financial gain.

“NCA officers in the UK and overseas worked closely with Essex Police and our international partners to ensure Draghici was tracked down in Romania and brought back to the UK to face justice.

“Cases like this make us even more determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised criminal networks involved in people smuggling. Stopping them is one of the NCA’s top priorities.”