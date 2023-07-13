Man ‘flaunted’ genitals and fought amputee after ‘Irish Car Bomb’ drink was spiked, wife says

The 35-year-old is accused of punching a one-legged man at the Bird Bar at the Flamingo Hotel at around 11.20pm on Sunday

A naked New York man who was arrested after running through two Las Vegas casinos while “flaunting his genitals” and fighting with an amputee had his Irish Car Bombs drink spiked, his family have said.

Brian Danilczyk, from Long Island, has been charged with five counts of indecent/obscene exposure and one count of disorderly conduct after he went on the rampage while visiting Sin City on a stag break.

The 35-year-old is accused of punching a one-legged man at the Bird Bar at the Flamingo Hotel at around 11.20pm on Sunday, before fleeing out onto the Strip.

When Las Vegas police arrived, only one person remained at the scene, who showed them a video of Danilczyk fighting another man, who only had one leg, while bystanders tried to get the two separated.

Police would later go on to speak with the victim, who said he didn't know Danilczyk and didn't want to press charges.

The Las Vegas display

Officers were then called to Harrah’s Hotel and Casino, where Danilczyk was arrested after he was reportedly taken down from the top of a poker table by security as he was "flaunting his genitalia while gyrating."

Security video also showed Danilczyk "removing his clothes at the Linq" and running "completely naked through the Linq to the Harrahs" before being taken into custody.

Las Vegas cops finally wrestled him to the ground before charging him with disorderly conduct, battery and five counts of indecent exposure.

However, he has no recollection of any of this, his family have said, insisting that his drink had been spiked by some type of hallucinogenic drug that was slipped into his beverage.

“I will start by saying that we are good people and my husband is a great person. He would never act in such a way,” his wife, Michele Danilczyk, reportedly said in a text message to the New York Post on Tuesday. “He is the victim.

“The person who chose to drug my husband is the true criminal and is to blame for such behaviour,” she said. “His drink was laced with some type of drug that caused a severe hallucinogenic reaction.

“He has no recollection of it happening so we are working extensively at the emergency room and visiting doctors for a toxicology reading to find out exactly what type of drug it was.”

She added: “We live a very happy and blessed life.”

His father, William Danilczyk, said his son was “in an altered state of mind” at the time.

“He and his friend were sitting outside talking about homeowners’ insurance,” Mr Danilczyk told The Post.

“And somebody inside bought a round for everybody. They were getting ready to leave the bar, and they called them inside and said, ‘Hey, they bought a round, the drinks are sitting here.’

“So they came in and drank their drinks, and he went outside, and 10, 15 minutes later, he says to his friend, ‘I’m feeling off. Something’s weird. Something’s wrong with me,'” he said.

Brian Danilczyk and his wife Michele

“He started getting all paranoid and ran off. They went after him and found him, and were trying to calm him down, but he just started getting worse and worse and worse, and basically, this drug took over and he took off running.”

Danilczyk said the drinks the group ordered were Irish Car Bombs, which consist of Irish whiskey and Irish cream that are then dropped into a half-pint of Guinness stout.

His father said the outrageous behaviour is entirely out of character for his son, a computer programmer with a degree from Villanova University who just bought a house with his expectant wife.

“I’m 33 weeks pregnant and the fact that someone put our family in this situation is so disheartening,” Michele Danilczyk added.

“I’m glad to have him home and in a safe place. We are counting our blessings and look forward to when we can put this behind us.”