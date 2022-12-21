Man fired imitation gun after two women he was dating confronted him at pub

Kieron Kimber (30) was called out for his infidelity by his two lovers

A man in Southampton was arrested after he fired two shots from an imitation gun when he was confronted by two women he was dating.

Kieron Kimber (30) was out drinking with friends at Good Companions pub in Eastleigh when the two women decided to confront him for his infidelity.

Prosecutor Timothy Bradbury told Southampton Crown Court that Mr Kimber and his friend, Christopher Habgood left the pub and approached the driver who had dropped the women at the pub.

Habgood smashed the front windscreen with a crash helmet and the driver was assaulted while Kimber threatened to “get” the driver’s parents.

After leaving the pub, Kimber travelled to a home on Chapel Drove in Horton Heath where he pulled out an imitation pistol and fired two blank shots near the victim.

The prosecution said that while the victim escaped the attack uninjured, he felt “permanently on edge" and has since installed CCTV at his home.

Kieron Kimber was convicted of assault by beating and possession of an imitation firearm following a trial. He was handed down a sentence of five years.

Christopher Habgood (24) pleaded guilty to criminal damage and was jailed for three years.

The pair, who run a fencing business, were also convicted of other offences including a burglary two incidents where they drove to a prison in Dorset in order to smuggle in drugs, phones and sim cards.

Both men have already served 19 months of their term on remand while waiting to be sentenced.