Man due in court this morning in connection with drone activity over Dublin Airport

Several days of drone activity at Dublin Airport over the St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend caused massive disruption for airlines, the airport authority and passengers.

A man has been charged in connection with drone activity at Dublin Airport and is due in court this morning.

“The man arrested as part of an investigation into an incident of drone activity at Dublin Airport that occurred on Tuesday 24 January 2023 has been charged,” a garda spokesperson said.

“He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.”

Several days of drone activity at Dublin Airport over the St Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend caused massive disruption for airlines, the airport authority and passengers.

Ryanair was forced to divert four flights on the eve of the holiday on Friday, followed by four more diversions on Saturday and five on Monday due to drones flying at the airport.

Such activity is likely to have cost the industry well over €1m, industry sources have told the Irish Independent.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) previously said any unscheduled closure of a runway can cost airports as much as €1m every hour.