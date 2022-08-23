Man charged with murder of Tyson Fury’s cousin Rico Burton in Manchester

In a social media post on Sunday, Fury said his cousin was "stabbed in the neck" and called on the British Government to "bring higher sentencing for knife crime".

The scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died. — © PA

A man has been charged with the murder of Rico Burton in Altrincham on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police has said.

Liam O'Prey, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on August 24, after being arrested following the death of Burton, who was the cousin of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

In a social media post on Sunday, Fury said his cousin was "stabbed in the neck" and called on the British Government to "bring higher sentencing for knife crime".

Fury said those who carried knives were "idiots".

Police said emergency services received multiple calls about a disturbance in Goose Green, Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at around 3am last Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old man and a 31-year-old man with stab wounds receiving first aid from members of the public before police and paramedics took over.

Both men were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary where the 31-year-old Burton died of his injuries while the 17-year-old remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

Tyson Fury during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday April 20, 2022 — © PA

Yesterday, Downing Street offered Boris Johnson's sympathy to Tyson Fury following the stabbing , but defended measures taken by the Government to cut knife crime.

A spokeswoman for the British Prime Minister said: "Firstly, the Prime Minister's thoughts are with the family. No family should ever have to go through the unimaginable grief that Tyson Fury's family are suffering.

"That is why we are determined to make our streets safer. It is why this Government is boosting police ranks to get more officers out on our streets. And we're giving them the powers they need to get more knives off our streets.

"That includes greater powers of stop and search and new court orders to target known knife carriers and allow the courts to intervene earlier and place conditions like curfews on them.

"Since 2019 we've removed over 72,000 knives through stop and search and our surrender programmes."

But there was "more to do" to "spare families from the misery it (knife crime) causes".