Man charged with killing beautician Elle Edwards in Christmas Eve pub shooting

Elle Edwards, who died after being shot in a pub on Christmas Eve. — © PA

A man has been charged with the murder of beautician Elle Edwards who was fatally shot while at a pub on Christmas Eve.

Connor Chapman, 22, has also been charged by detectives with two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mr Chapman, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class.

The suspect has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today, Friday 13 January, Merseyside Police announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

Authorities also said that a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Ms Edwards had been out celebrating with friends when she was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 26-year-old is not thought to have been the target of the shooting, which left four other men injured, and police say that their investigation is ongoing.

Merseyside Police say that a special Public Portal has been set up at mipp.police.uk where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded for investigators. Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, using reference 22000948723.