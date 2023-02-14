Man charged after 200,000 Creme Eggs stolen in ‘eggs-travagant’ plot
A man has been charged with theft after a trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs were stolen from an industrial unit.
Joby Pool was arrested in connection with the incident on February 11 which involved an estimated £40,000 worth of confectionery, West Mercia Police said.
In a series of tweets, the force said the “eggs-travagant theft” unfolded at Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire.
“A number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen,” police said.
In a statement, the force added: “Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft.”
Pool, 32, of no fixed address, is facing two charges of theft and another of criminal damage, after a chain lock was also allegedly broken.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Market Drayton station replied to news the haul had been recovered, telling police “eggcellent work by all involved”.
