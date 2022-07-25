Man arrested after number of people shot near Vancouver, Canada
A man has been arrested after a number of people were shot in multiple locations near Vancouver this morning.
Two emergency alerts were issued after the gunman opened fire in the city of Langley and in Langley township.
The first alert was sent shortly before 6.30am and informed the public of the incident, which involved “transient victims”.
It also said that police “had interaction with one suspect.”
A second alert was issued an hour later, which said the “suspect police interacted with is no longer a threat.”
Police said the alerts were issued while investigators confirmed the suspect was acting alone.
One man was arrested and said it is believed that he's responsible for the shootings, according to CTV News.
Several areas in the city of Langley and Langley Township are currently closed to the public as police continue to investigate.
