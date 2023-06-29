Man arrested after Irish woman (20s) allegedly spiked and raped on Greek island

The man has been accused of drugging the woman, taking her to a beach and sexually assaulting her, according to local reports.

Greek police have arrest a man in Rhodes after an Irish woman was reportedly raped after her drink was spiked.

The 23-year-old has been accused of drugging the woman who has been described as being in her 20s, by putting a pill in her drink, before taking her to a beach and sexually assaulting her.

The Greek national is also accused of theft, according to reports.

It has been reported locally that the woman had gone with a group of friends to a bar in the party town of Faliraki, where “she did not drink much alcohol”.

She described that at around 1:45am on Tuesday morning, she felt intense dizziness and weakness.

Falkraki beach area at night

“For five hours she had memory loss, but she remembered leaving with an unknown man, who had probably spiked her drink,” the Greek City Times reports.

The publication reports that the woman testified to a psychologist that in the morning she woke up on the beach without her underwear, while her bag and mobile phone were missing.

It further reports the young Irish woman underwent a forensic examination which confirmed that she had been sexually abused and a case was filed against an unknown person for rape and theft.

Police used footage from store cameras in Faliraki Square and identified the man with who had left the bar with the young Irish tourist.

The 23-year-old accused was arrested on Wednesday morning and was taken to the District Attorney of Rhodes, who ordered him to remain in custody until he testified to the investigator.