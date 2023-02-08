Man arrested after attempting to steal Lenin’s body in Moscow’s Red Square

The Moscow resident was detained after he approached the doors of the Mausoleum and tried to open them

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to steal the body of Vladimir Lenin from the former USSR leader’s Mausoleum in Moscow’s Red Square.

The Moscow resident was detained yesterday evening after he approached the doors of the Mausoleum and tried to open them.

He was stopped by security guards and after being taken to a police station, he allegedly said that he wanted to steal the body of the founder of the Soviet Union.

“The man behaved strangely, said something awkward, and later admitted that he wanted to steal Lenin’s body”, it was reported.

Doctors were summoned to conduct medical health checks on the man, according to the MK news outlet, as he could not remember or explain why he wanted to steal Lenin’s body.

It was established that the detainee worked as a furniture assembler and after divorcing his wife five years ago, had become addicted to alcohol.

According to one newspaper report, the man recalled drinking alcohol on Tverskaya Street in Moscow, but he had no recollection of what happened later.

REN TV said that after the arrest, the Muscovite was sent for compulsory psychiatric treatment.