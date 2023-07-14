Man accused of killing Dubliner in Canadian hit-and-run faces trial for sexual assault

Eoghan Byrne, from Skerries in North Dublin, and a friend were crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street on June 19, 2022, when he was struck and killed

A man who is accused of killing an Irish tech worker in a hit-and-run in Vancouver last year is to face a judge and jury trial on sexual assault charges.

Alexandre Romero-Arata is alleged to have sexually assaulted a person on November 26, 2021, one year before Eoghan Byrne was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Vancouver.

Byrne, from Skerries in North Dublin, and a friend were crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street around 11.30pm on June 19, 2022, when he was struck and killed.

Romero-Arata was charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief.

He also faces a charge of driving while prohibited stemming from an August 29, 2022 Vancouver incident. And he faces the same charge in connection with a December 31, 2022 incident.

Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Harbans Dhillon heard that Romero-Arata is now due to go to trial soon on charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault against a woman on March 5, 2022. He was granted bail on those charges July 6, 2022.

He appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Laura Bakan on July 12 to change his trial from a provincial court judge sitting alone to the other option, which moves the case to BC Supreme Court, local media reports.

Byrne, a Trinity science graduate had been working for a local tech company in Vancouver for just a few months before the tragic collision.

Constable Tania Visintin said at the time that the Vancouver Police Department had spent months gathering evidence in Byrne’s death.

Constable Visintin added: “Hit and run investigations can be lengthy, challenging and complex.

"In this case, investigators from VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and Major Crime Section spent months gathering pertinent evidence that led to the identity of the person we believe was driving the vehicle when this tragic incident happened.”

Byrne had been working in Vancouver for Stemcell Technologies since April 2022 and it later emerged how his family had hoped to visit with him not long after the fatal collision.

Tributes to the Dubliner flooded in following news of the incident last summer.

He was described as a “lovely handsome young man” who had recently moved to Canada after graduating from Trinity College Dublin.

At his funeral in Skerries, Eoghan’s sister Susan told mourners that her brother was “naturally energetic, relentless in his curiosity and fiercely sociable, eager to explore the world around him and explore he did”.

Eoghan was the middle child of three to his parents Eugene and Mary. Susan said he was the “perfect brother” to her and their younger brother James.

“As a brother he could be fiercely annoying but incredibly fun, like any brother he done his best to annoy me from time to time, once deciding to make a smoothie in the Nutribullet at 1.30am in the morning but he was kind, caring and protective too,” she said.

Police said Eoghan was walking close to his home when he was struck and killed near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street.

They said it was a grey sedan that was allegedly “travelling at high speed” and the driver did not stop and Eoghan died at the scene.

The car was later found abandoned.