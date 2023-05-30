Man accused of killing Dubliner in Canada hit-and-run faces sexual assault charge

Police allege Alexandre Romero-Arata (27) failed to stop or offer assistance after Eoghan Byrne died in the incident last year

A man who is accused of killing an Irish tech worker in a hit-and-run in Vancouver last year is also facing sexual assault, assault and driving while prohibited charges, it has been reported.

Police in the Canadian city allege that Alexandre Romero-Arata (27) failed to stop or offer assistance after Eoghan Byrne, from Skerries, North Dublin, died in the incident last year.

Byrne and a friend were crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street around 11.30pm on June 19, 2022, when he was struck and killed.

Romero-Arata was charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief.

Vancouver provincial court Judge Harbans Dhillon heard on May 29 that Romero-Arata is due to go to trial soon on charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault against a woman on March 5, 2022. He was granted bail on those charges July 6, 2022.

Eogan Byrne's funeral in Skerries

According to a court information sworn on July 2, 2022, Romero-Arata is alleged to have sexually assaulted a person on November 26, 2021.

Romero-Arata is due in court for a bail hearing June 2. He had been granted bail on March 23 but is now in custody and appeared in court via video.

He returns to court on other charges on June 8.

Byrne, a Trinity science graduate had been working for a local tech company in Vancouver for just a few months before the tragic collision.

Constable Tania Visintin said at the time that the Vancouver Police Department had spent months gathering evidence in Byrne’s death.

Constable Visintin added: “Hit and run investigations can be lengthy, challenging and complex.

"In this case, investigators from VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and Major Crime Section spent months gathering pertinent evidence that led to the identity of the person we believe was driving the vehicle when this tragic incident happened.”

Byrne had been working in Vancouver for Stemcell Technologies since April 2022 and it later emerged how his family had hoped to visit with him not long after the fatal collision.

Tributes to the Dubliner flooded in following news of the incident last summer.

He was described as a “lovely handsome young man” who had recently moved to Canada after graduating from Trinity College Dublin.

At his funeral in Skerries, Eoghan’s sister Susan told mourners that her brother was “naturally energetic, relentless in his curiosity and fiercely sociable, eager to explore the world around him and explore he did”.

Eoghan was the middle child of three to his parents Eugene and Mary. Susan said he was the “perfect brother” to her and their younger brother James.

“As a brother he could be fiercely annoying but incredibly fun, like any brother he done his best to annoy me from time to time, once deciding to make a smoothie in the Nutribullet at 1.30am in the morning but he was kind, caring and protective too,” she said.

Police said Eoghan was walking close to his home when he was struck and killed near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street.

They said it was a grey sedan that was allegedly “travelling at high speed” and the driver did not stop and Eoghan died at the scene.

The car was later found abandoned.