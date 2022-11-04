Man accused of handing out marijuana gummies on Halloween night says he ‘ran out of candy’

The Chicago man was arrested for doling out an unknown quantity of cannabis candy

Police in Chicago say they are not sure if any kids ingested the candy

A Chicago man was arrested this week after handing out gummy bears to kids on Halloween that may have been contaminated with cannabis.

According to police and a local report, Jarod Feilen (25) claimed that he “ran out of candy,” and resorted to the drugged sweets.

An alert parent and grandparent discovered the suspicious candy and turned the packages over to police, the South Chicago Heights Police Department said.

The yellow gummy bears were packaged in wrappers with no branding or print, in clear shrink film over silver foil with a black back panel.

“I was walking down the street and someone commented that someone was handing out black packets of marijuana gummies,” one local dad said.

“I checked my 4-year-old daughter’s bag and yes, I found three packets of gummies that smelled like marijuana.”

During an investigation, the report said that officers identified Feilen as the suspect believed to have handed out the potentially contaminated gummy bears.

“He said that he ran out of candy,” Chief William Joyce said yesterday morning local time. “So, he had some, some little baggies and he put some of his gummies in there and started distributing them.”

The suspect was arrested and charged with five counts of child endangerment, police said.

Police sent the recovered samples to a crime lab for testing to determine whether there was any contamination.

While the department said it was not aware of any children ingesting the gummies, it asked parents to contact them with any information about the suspicious candy packages.