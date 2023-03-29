Man accused of causing €51,000 worth of damage in Hugo Boss ram-raid to apply for bail

Lee Conlon (44) is also charged with taking €31,000 worth of property in the late night break-in at the Hugo Boss store earlier this year.

A MAN accused of causing €51,000 worth of damage in the ram-raiding of a shop on Dublin’s Grafton Street is to apply for bail, a court heard.

Mr Conlon, with an address at Meath Place, Thomas Street, Dublin has been in custody without applying for bail since he was arrested last month over the incident on January 18.

He is charged with burglary and criminal damage.

At his latest appearance before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court, his defence lawyer said Mr Conlon "wants to apply for bail" and asked for a date for the bail hearing. The judge adjourned the case to tomorrow and asked the prosecution to find out if the gardaí involved were available. If not, the case could be transferred to Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice, he said.

Mr Conlon, who appeared by video link was remanded in custody. He did not address the court and has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

DPP directions have not yet been given in the case.

When he first appeared in court last month, Garda Aine Hogan said she arrested Mr Conlon for the purpose of charging him and he made no reply after caution.

The accused was handed copies of the charge sheets, she said.

Free legal aid was granted following an application by the accused's lawyer, with no garda objections.

A judge had directed that the accused be assessed for appropriate medical attention while in custody, at Mr Hannon’s request.

A second man has also been before the courts on the same charges arising from the incident.

William O'Neill (32) of no fixed address also made no reply to the charges after caution, a court heard previously.

Gardaí were called to the shop at the St Stephen's Green end of the street, between South Anne Street and Chatham Street, just after 4.30am on January 18, when the alarm was raised by a worker in a nearby store. Extensive damage had been caused to the front of the store.

The area was cordoned off as an investigation got underway.