Man (41) charged with murder of 11-year-old boy in England
A man has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy who was found injured in a park.
Ambulance crews were called to Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on the afternoon of Saturday June 18.
The youngster was found with injuries and died later that day, police said.
Detectives said investigations led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man last week, and they have now charged Michael Harrison with murder.
He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit are set to remain in the area over the next few days as they continue their inquiries.
Police have urged anyone with information to speak to them, and have also asked for information about the whereabouts of a Vauxhall Combo van displaying one of the following licence plates: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.
Harrison, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.
