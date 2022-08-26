Man (36) arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel (9) in Liverpool

He was arrested after an operation involving armed officers in Merseyside last night

A man has been arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police said the 36-year-old man was also arrested over two attempted murders.

He is from the Huyton area of Liverpool and is in custody being questioned by detectives.

He was arrested after an operation involving armed officers in Merseyside last night.

Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool on Monday night as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.

The killer put his hand through the doorway of the property in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, as Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel tried to ram it shut, and he opened fire.

Ms Korbel was shot in the wrist, and the same bullet fatally struck her daughter in the chest as she stood directly behind her.

The gunman then fired two more shots at the intended target, 35-year-old Joseph Nee, and fled on foot.

Just before, Nee had burst through the front door after Olivia's mother opened it after hearing a commotion outside in the street, where the gunman was chasing Nee and a second man.

Convicted burglar Nee, who suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body in the shooting, was taken to hospital by associates in a black Audi Q3 following the shooting and is in a stable condition.

Nee will be recalled to prison for allegedly breaching the licensing terms of his release.

Police officers arrived at the house after the shooting and rushed Olivia to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where she died.

Her mother was taken by paramedics to Aintree Hospital and treated for her gunshot wound.

Merseyside Police said the two people in the Audi had been traced and spoken to by officers.

Another man, who was with Nee at the time of the shooting, had also been spoken to, the force added.

On Friday morning, former Liverpool FC footballer Ian Rush and ex-Everton player Ian Snodin added floral wreaths at a police cordon near Olivia's home.

On the flowers from Everton, a message read: "RIP Olivia. No words will lessen the pain or explain such a tragedy. Our city stands united. Forever in our thoughts."

A card on the tribute from Liverpool said: "Rest in peace, Olivia, with deepest sympathy from all of us at Liverpool Football Club. 'You'll Never Walk Alone'."