Man (30s) arrested after Irish pedestrian (62) killed in London hit and run
A man in his 30s has been arrested in London after a 62-year-old Irish pedestrian was killed in a hit and run.
Emergency services had rushed to the scene at Northumberland Park near the junction with Trulock Road, in Haringey, a north London borough, at around half past midnight on Sunday.
There, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle.
Despite the efforts of the paramedics, he was pronounced dead.
Read more
A van was found a short distance away from the scene.
Following a police investigation into the incident, officers found the driver of the van did not stop after hitting the man.
A man, aged in his 30s, has since been arrested and taken into police custody.
The investigation into the fatal collision continues and is being led by detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command.
Any witnesses who have not yet come forward are asked to contact police.
