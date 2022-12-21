Man (29) charged after being busted with Joe Biden-branded cocaine
The drugs were packaged with images of the US President
A man in New York City has been charged after he was discovered with almost €283,000 ($300,000) worth of cocaine, some of which was branded with pictures of US president Joe Biden.
According to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor, Reynaldo Almonte (29), was spotted by officers carrying a “weighed shopping bag” to his sports car in the Bronx on November 28.
Appearing in court this week, Almonte was indicted at Manhattan Supreme Court and charged with first and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was released on a $300,000 bail bond on December 8.
Investigators said that they discovered $50,000 (€47,000) in cash in the passenger seat of the car.
With the help of a K-9 unit, officers and agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) discovered a hidden trap compartment in the back seat of the car where they further discovered where six-kilogram packages of cocaine along with $7,000 (€6,600).
One of the packages of cocaine was branded with an image of Joe Biden while other packages depicted pictures of cats and the letters ‘AMG’.
DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said in a statement: “Similar to business marketing, drug traffickers brand their deadly product in various ways using hot topic photos, logos, or stamps referencing pop culture and current events.”
Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G Brennan added: “Cocaine continues to be a significant factor in overdose deaths in New York City.”
“Cocaine has always posed significant health risks, but it is now commonly mixed with fentanyl, methamphetamine and other deadly substances, increasing risks to users,” she continued.
“Taking thirteen pounds of cocaine off of our streets will save precious lives.”
