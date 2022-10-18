Man (29) arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby boy in Birmingham
A woman (26) was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident.
A man (29) has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby boy in Birmingham.
In the early hours of this morning, police were called to the scene and found the newborn was not breathing, Sky New reports.
He died shortly after being taken to hospital.
A woman (26) was also injured in the incident and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved,” Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick for the West Midlands Police said.
"We'll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder of the young child.
The authorities arrived at the house on Dovey Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham just after 3.40am following an emergency call.
Today's Headlines
'not ready' | Ekin-Su reveals she turned down Love Island job after Laura Whitmore quit
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE | Exposed: Cocaine addict Sligo carer assistant who stole €15K from OAP
security regime | Jonathan Dowdall and father to get special meals in prison to prevent poison attempts
street assault | Man (20s) arrested as teen rushed to hospital after early-morning attack in Cork City
forgiven | James Corden’s ‘ban’ from New York celebrity hot spot Balthazar lifted after apology
happy birthd-amy | Amy Huberman shares rare family snaps from trip to ‘mum’s old haunt’ Wexford town
Crash and Byrne | Claire Byrne worried she’d ‘go to pieces on air’ after dad’s death
pandemic baby | Mum who named daughter Lockie after Covid lockdowns has 'no regrets'
trial evidence | Gerry Hutch ‘told Jonathan Dowdall’ he was ‘one of team that shot David Byrne’, court hears
defence | David Moyes gives his verdict on Jurgen Klopp rant ahead of Anfield clash