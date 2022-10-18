Man (29) arrested on suspicion of murdering three-week-old baby boy in Birmingham

A woman (26) was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

A man (29) has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-week-old baby boy in Birmingham.

In the early hours of this morning, police were called to the scene and found the newborn was not breathing, Sky New reports.

He died shortly after being taken to hospital.

A woman (26) was also injured in the incident and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved,” Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick for the West Midlands Police said.

"We'll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder of the young child.

The authorities arrived at the house on Dovey Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham just after 3.40am following an emergency call.