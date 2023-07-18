Man (22) charged with murder of Tipperary man found dead in his London home

James ‘JJ’ Donnelly was found dead by police who called to the property on Station Road in Hayes, Hillingdon at around 10am on July 15

A 22-year-old man is facing a murder charge in London after a Co Tipperary man was found dead in his home over the weekend

James ‘JJ’ Donnelly was found dead at his home by police who called to the property on Station Road in Hayes, Hillingdon at around 10am on July 15.

The London Ambulance Service who also attended the scene found 45-year-old Mr Donnelly, from Thurles in Co Tipperary, with a slash wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3am on Sunday, July 16, officers arrested Leo Price, of Blair Close in Uxbridge, on suspicion of murder.

The 22-year-old was taken to a west London police station where he was later charged with one count of murder and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Another man (51) who has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and theft remains in custody at this time.

According to The Irish Post Mr Donnelly is a former member of Ireland's UN Peace Force.

A death notice on RIP.ie, states that Mr Donnelly is pre-deceased by his father Tom and brother Tony.

He leaves behind his mother Bernie and aunt Win, brothers Mixie and Ger and sisters Linda, Paula, Fiona, Maria, Teresa and Bridann.

Numerous tributes have been left for Mr Donnelly in the condolences section with one reading: “RIP JJ we had some great times growing up in the parks, you will be truly missed.”

Another adds: “Sincere sympathy to Bernie and all the Donnelly family on the passing of JJ. May his soul rest in peace.”

One other person has offered: “My sincere condolences to JJ's Mum Bernie, Linda and Mixie to all JJ's siblings and extended family.

“Great memories of being in Scoil Ailbhe together, very shocked and saddened to hear of JJ's untimely passing, may you now rest in peace auld friend.”